Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $197.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

