Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 2,102 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 122.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $32,023,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $42,655,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,168 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,879 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $188,543.70. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $29.49 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

