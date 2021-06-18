Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 181.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,892,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,353,000 after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.33 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

