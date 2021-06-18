371,410 Shares in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 371,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,062,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.73% of Ameresco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRC shares. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Ameresco stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $353,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $735,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $453,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $707,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

