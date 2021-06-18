Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 41,500 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

Herman Miller stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

