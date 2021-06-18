Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Raises Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,586,000 after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,053,000 after acquiring an additional 98,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.03 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

