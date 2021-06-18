Investar Holding Co. (ISTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on July 31st

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Investar has increased its dividend by 247.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

NASDAQ ISTR opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.18.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISTR. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

