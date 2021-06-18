Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Sells 10,045 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 10,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 830,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,202.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 4,400 shares of CVD Equipment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $18,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 64.83%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 23.1% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CVD Equipment by 60.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 81,747 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.