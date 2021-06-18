Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $10.21

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. Maple has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $189,360.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $10.21 or 0.00027288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.