BitcoinPoS Hits Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $10,844.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000051 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,663,218 coins and its circulating supply is 4,451,764 coins. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

