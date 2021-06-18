Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.54%.

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) by 88.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.44% of Euro Tech worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

