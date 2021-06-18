Wedbush Weighs in on Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.40) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of BPMC opened at $83.53 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

