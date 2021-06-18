Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 6,069 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 188.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $70,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after buying an additional 581,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $47,265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.63.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

