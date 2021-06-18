Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,477,000 after purchasing an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 1,435.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 185,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after buying an additional 165,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 60.0% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 212,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after buying an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

