Ergoteles LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 63.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 819.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,463,000 after purchasing an additional 752,619 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.43. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

