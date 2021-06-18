XPeng (XPEV) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare XPeng to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares XPeng and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio XPeng $895.68 million -$418.70 million -27.31 XPeng Competitors $52.36 billion $1.87 billion 35.46

XPeng’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than XPeng. XPeng is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for XPeng and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPeng 0 2 11 0 2.85 XPeng Competitors 920 2287 2603 147 2.33

XPeng currently has a consensus target price of $51.28, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 0.17%. Given XPeng’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares XPeng and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPeng N/A N/A N/A XPeng Competitors -421.66% 2.40% -0.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.4% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPeng peers beat XPeng on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

