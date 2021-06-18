Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 85 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd trimmed its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $245,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EPAM opened at $514.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.85. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.61 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.