Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,453 Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after acquiring an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $25,926,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $16,310,000. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In other news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $622,759.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $398,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,888.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 186,093 shares of company stock worth $8,431,033 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

