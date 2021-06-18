Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $349,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE:MRO opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

