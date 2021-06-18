Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,118.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,245,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,502,000 after purchasing an additional 405,258 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 438.5% during the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 1,378,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,916 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDU opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.99.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

