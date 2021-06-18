King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 58.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 149.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

