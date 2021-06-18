Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globant by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

GLOB stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 144.04 and a beta of 1.23. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $137.97 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

