Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 1,114 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $6,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,377,000 after purchasing an additional 261,029 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 56.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 21.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $249.76 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.61 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,310 shares of company stock worth $5,443,651 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

