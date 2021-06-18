Northern Trust Corp Has $396.98 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,647 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $396,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,390.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,081.54 and a 1 year high of $1,542.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,450.60.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

