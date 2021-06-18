Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,244,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.36% of Skyworks Solutions worth $411,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

SWKS stock opened at $172.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.93. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

