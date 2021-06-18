Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $39,485.61 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.20.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 105.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.