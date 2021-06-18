Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Sells $39,485.61 in Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.20.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
