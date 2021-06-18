William Blair Comments on Vaccitech plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vaccitech in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of VACC opened at $13.95 on Friday. Vaccitech has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford acquired 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.