Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,100,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,148,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,215 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,737 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,645,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $638,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

