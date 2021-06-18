Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $498.72

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 498.72 ($6.52) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 13,184 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 500. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,300.00.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

