Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.12

Shares of Helios Underwriting Plc (LON:HUW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 162.12 ($2.12) and traded as high as GBX 177 ($2.31). Helios Underwriting shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 33,809 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Helios Underwriting in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Helios Underwriting alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 161.99. The firm has a market cap of £116.88 million and a PE ratio of 111.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Nigel Hanbury sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £19,840 ($25,921.09).

About Helios Underwriting (LON:HUW)

Helios Underwriting Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides access to a limited liability investment for its shareholders in the Lloyd's insurance market in the United Kingdom. It operates through Syndicate Participation and Investment Management segments. The company participates in the Lloyd's insurance market through a portfolio of Lloyd's syndicates.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Underwriting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Underwriting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.