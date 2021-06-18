Cowen Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $650.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $601.29.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $551.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $413.00 and a 12-month high of $561.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 134,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

