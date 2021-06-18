Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of RF opened at $19.82 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

