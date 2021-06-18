Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $146.58

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$146.58 and traded as high as C$151.03. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$148.35, with a volume of 53,412 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$190.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$197.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$146.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a PE ratio of 537.56.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

