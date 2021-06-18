Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Up 34.0% in May

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the May 13th total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 840,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.84. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,520,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,622,000 after buying an additional 3,159,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $558,908,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,279,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,304,000 after buying an additional 262,546 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,479,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,764,000 after purchasing an additional 377,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

