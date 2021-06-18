Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

