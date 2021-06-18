TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Up 35.1% in May

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 87,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $496,266.75. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 520,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,036.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 177,512 shares of company stock worth $1,006,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 23.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

