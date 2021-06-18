Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.3%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.54. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $517.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.31.

ORC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.