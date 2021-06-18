Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $38.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

OGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

OGN opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

