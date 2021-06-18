Robert Half International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,262 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,420% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

NYSE RHI opened at $87.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,400,000 after buying an additional 2,023,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after buying an additional 1,259,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth $76,104,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

