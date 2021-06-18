The Western Union Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,783 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,781% compared to the typical volume of 166 put options.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 361.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125,125 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in The Western Union by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 100,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

