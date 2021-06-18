Dero (DERO) Price Reaches $5.04

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Dero has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.76 million and approximately $720,418.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $5.04 or 0.00013467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,444.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,288.95 or 0.06112968 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.78 or 0.01561740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00435588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00142882 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.84 or 0.00739347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00429609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00363357 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,660,266 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.