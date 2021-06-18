Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) PT at GBX 3,080

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,291.11 ($43.00).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,573.

AAL opened at GBX 2,813.50 ($36.76) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,375.36. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a market capitalization of £38.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

