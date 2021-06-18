Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $10,088.40 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $10,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,537.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $95,475.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.27.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

