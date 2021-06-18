Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Acquires C$12,400.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,380.
Ashley Ramsden-Wood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 28th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,510.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 13,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.
CVE:HME opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$55.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.