Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Acquires C$12,400.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$12,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 899,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$557,380.

Ashley Ramsden-Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$5,510.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Ashley Ramsden-Wood acquired 13,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$5,850.00.

CVE:HME opened at C$0.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of C$55.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.00. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.53.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.89 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

