Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,165.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $17.33 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $48,004,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.