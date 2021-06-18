Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Buys $20,007.90 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $20,007.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $77,627.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $380.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.
Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
About Primis Financial
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
