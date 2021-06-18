Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Buys $20,007.90 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Deborah Diaz bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $20,007.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $77,627.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $380.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

