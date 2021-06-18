Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. Buys 2,000 Shares

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Kenneth B. Lee, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $10,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,833.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of EYEN opened at $5.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.17. Eyenovia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYEN. Northland Securities began coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.35.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

