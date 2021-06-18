Parachute Price Tops $0.0099 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $168,321.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 634,224,546 coins. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

