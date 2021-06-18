Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Empire (TSE:EMP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

