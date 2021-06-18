Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Filo Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

FIL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$5.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$11.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Filo Mining from C$6.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on Filo Mining from C$5.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$9.93 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -58.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.79.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Patrick Yip sold 109,700 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.52, for a total value of C$824,614.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$112,755.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

